Brokerages Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.29). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.99). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 100,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 784,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,574.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equal Talent Investments Ltd acquired 1,454,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $7,999,997.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 147.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 87.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 199,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 97.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 889,098 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 29.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KZR opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.69.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

