Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EAT. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Brinker International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.87.

EAT stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $199,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 585.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 668,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 571,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $23,056,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,764,000 after purchasing an additional 509,006 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 388,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Brinker International by 3,097.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 325,258 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

