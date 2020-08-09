BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Downgraded by UBS Group

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNTGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get BRENNTAG AG/ADR alerts:

BNTGY stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.50.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for BRENNTAG AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRENNTAG AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.