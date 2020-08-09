Booking’s (BKNG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $2,000.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1,750.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,520.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $1,870.00 to $1,790.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,764.50.

BKNG stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,755.90. The company had a trading volume of 24,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,951. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,668.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,621.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Booking by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

