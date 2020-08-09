BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BOKF. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.40.

BOKF stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.60. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $88.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $510.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.27 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.82 per share, with a total value of $124,810.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,068. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 498.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in BOK Financial by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BOK Financial by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

