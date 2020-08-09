Boingo Wireless Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). William Blair also issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WIFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Boingo Wireless in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Boingo Wireless from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.98 million, a P/E ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $119,869.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $324,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 258,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

