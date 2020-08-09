BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €46.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNP. Oddo Bhf set a €42.50 ($47.75) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €37.20 ($41.80) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.70 ($38.99) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.80 ($48.09).

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €35.95 ($40.39) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.66. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($77.72).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

