Black Diamond Therapeutics Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:REYN)

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.11 million. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on REYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $31.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.66. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Black Diamond Therapeutics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Black Diamond Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc, a consumer products company, produces and sells products across cooking, waste and storage, and tableware. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produce foil, parchment paper, and disposable aluminum pans, as well as cooker liners.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.