Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 82 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Provenire Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 46.0% in the first quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 304.6% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 2,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. BofA Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,333.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,249.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,225.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,955.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,352.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,605.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.22, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

