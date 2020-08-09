Bitcoin Incognito Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,314.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $148,824.21 and $5,314.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Graviex, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

