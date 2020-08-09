BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $64.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $914.50 million, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.90.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). On average, analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.