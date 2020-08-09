BidaskClub Upgrades Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to “Sell”

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Momo from $34.00 to $33.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Get Momo alerts:

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Momo had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Momo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Momo by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Momo by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Momo by 13.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.