BidaskClub Upgrades IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) to Hold

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of IQ opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. IQIYI has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.37% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.97) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IQIYI will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 4th quarter worth about $54,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,828,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,625 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 4,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 858,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Asia LLC purchased a new position in IQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

