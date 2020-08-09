BidaskClub Upgrades HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) to “Buy”

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDS opened at $36.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. HD Supply has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HD Supply will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $5,823,395.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 20.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 4.2% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

