BidaskClub Upgrades Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) to “Sell”

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATRO. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Astronics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

ATRO stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($2.10). The company had revenue of $157.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.52 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Astronics by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Astronics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Astronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Astronics during the first quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Astronics by 31.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

