BidaskClub Downgrades AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) to Buy

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AAON has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of AAON opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.76. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $52.39.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.12%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AAON will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AAON news, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 19,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,077,805.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,669.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mikel D. Crews sold 29,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $1,607,172.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,617.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,164 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,514. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AAON by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 11.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AAON by 9.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

