Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Rating by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had their “” rating restated by Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock, up from $95.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BYND. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beyond Meat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.52.

BYND stock opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $172.29. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,211.50 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.07 and a 200-day moving average of $113.35.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.67, for a total transaction of $2,095,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,312,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,921 shares of company stock worth $26,655,945 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 435.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

