Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €306.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €306.00 ($343.82) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($241.57) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €247.00 ($277.53) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($252.81) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €230.23 ($258.69).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($224.72).

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.