Ben G. Campbell Sells 2,677 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) insider Ben G. Campbell sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $250,808.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,060.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CHRW opened at $95.16 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $99.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

