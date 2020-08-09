Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Cut to Sell at Nord/LB

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Nord/LB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BDRFY. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $23.12 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

