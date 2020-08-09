Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Position Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.50% of Banner worth $6,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 17.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Banner by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,144,000 after buying an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Banner by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Banner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BANR. BidaskClub cut Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

