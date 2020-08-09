B. Riley Weighs in on Gaia Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Gaia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 19.15% and a negative net margin of 22.13%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GAIA. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of GAIA opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.26 million, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Gaia has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $12.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Gaia by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gaia by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaia by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.