B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Medallion Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

MFIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallion Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Shares of MFIN stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

