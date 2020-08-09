B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novavax in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q3 2020 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NVAX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.81.

Novavax stock opened at $167.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $189.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

