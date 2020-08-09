B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BlueLinx in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BlueLinx’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

NYSE BXC opened at $18.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BlueLinx by 386.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 128,656 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlueLinx by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlueLinx by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlueLinx news, CFO Kelly Janzen acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $47,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.