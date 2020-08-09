Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Avanos Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVNS. Barclays upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

AVNS opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.18. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $48.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $21,962,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 434.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 612,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after acquiring an additional 497,858 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 15.8% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after acquiring an additional 352,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 42.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,669 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,429,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

