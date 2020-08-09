Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) had its target price increased by analysts at Cowen from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.63. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 17.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 19.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $362,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $6,454,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $517,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

