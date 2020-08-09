Arvinas Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.59). Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Arvinas from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 8.15. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 182.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 52,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1,408.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after buying an additional 187,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,422 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

