Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Artesian Resources will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $119,981.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,930 shares of company stock worth $244,409 over the last ninety days. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

