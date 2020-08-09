Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arcosa Inc. is a manufacturer of infrastructure-related products and services which serves construction, energy and transportation markets. The company’s principal business segment consists of Construction Products Group, the Energy Equipment Group and the Transportation Products Group. Arcosa Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Arcosa alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACA. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Arcosa stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.29.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $376,401.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,231.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $199,493.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,823.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa by 4,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,965,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,537,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arcosa by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 142,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Arcosa by 15.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,257,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 839,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after buying an additional 510,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,566,000 after buying an additional 54,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcosa (ACA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.