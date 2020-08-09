ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

ARCB stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.39 million, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $627.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $397,298.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 331.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ArcBest by 33.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

