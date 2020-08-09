Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. On average, analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $271.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 3.25.

ABUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,367,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,959.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

