Aravive Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aravive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Wedbush also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Aravive from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.30.

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 12.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. Aravive has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $15.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aravive during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Aravive during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aravive during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aravive during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aravive by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

