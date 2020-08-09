AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Morgan Stanley

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ATR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $117.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.65.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.01 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $175,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 718.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 233,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

