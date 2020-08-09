Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Rating Increased to Hold at Craig Hallum

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) was upgraded by Craig Hallum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $327.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.07.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,912 shares of company stock valued at $513,875. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. 58.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.