AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $170.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 198.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.47 and a 200 day moving average of $130.57. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $180.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.40. AppFolio had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Research analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $79,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Klaus Schauser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $4,873,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,466,299 in the last ninety days. 41.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,816,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,547,000 after buying an additional 192,099 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,378,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $4,105,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 28.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AppFolio by 15.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 273,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after buying an additional 37,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

