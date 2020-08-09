Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of APEN stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 565.93% and a negative net margin of 81.70%.

In related news, Director R Kent Mcgaughy, Jr. purchased 1,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $2,225,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1,688.6% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 279,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 263,436 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 111.7% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 337,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 177,926 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 2.0% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,011,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

Further Reading: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.