Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 48.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 109.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 535.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

