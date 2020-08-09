Analyzing PPL (NYSE:PPL) & Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

PPL (NYSE:PPL) and Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get PPL alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PPL and Clearway Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPL 1 8 8 0 2.41 Clearway Energy 0 4 0 0 2.00

PPL currently has a consensus price target of $37.28, indicating a potential upside of 40.10%. Clearway Energy has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential downside of 17.54%. Given PPL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PPL is more favorable than Clearway Energy.

Volatility & Risk

PPL has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearway Energy has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.6% of PPL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of PPL shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Clearway Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PPL pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Clearway Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. PPL pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clearway Energy pays out -840.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PPL has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. PPL is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares PPL and Clearway Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPL 23.68% 14.46% 4.01% Clearway Energy -1.86% -0.82% -0.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PPL and Clearway Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PPL $7.77 billion 2.63 $1.75 billion $2.45 10.86 Clearway Energy $1.03 billion 4.98 -$11.00 million ($0.10) -257.70

PPL has higher revenue and earnings than Clearway Energy. Clearway Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PPL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PPL beats Clearway Energy on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia. The company also provides electric delivery services to approximately 1.4 million customers in Pennsylvania; operates electricity distribution networks in the United Kingdom; generates electricity from coal, gas, hydro, and solar sources in Kentucky; and sells wholesale electricity to 10 municipalities in Kentucky. PPL Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems. The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,385 net MW thermal equivalents; and electric generation capacity of 133 net MWs. Its thermal infrastructure assets provide steam, hot water and/or chilled water, and electricity to commercial businesses, universities, hospitals, and governmental units. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey. Clearway Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Clearway Energy Group LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.