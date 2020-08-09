Analysts Set Expectations for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CORR)

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CORR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $44.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

CORR opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 27.74 and a current ratio of 27.74. The firm has a market cap of $129.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported ($10.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.02) by $0.78. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative return on equity of 105.51% and a net margin of 4.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at $863,000. AXA grew its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 34.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 54,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 46.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 66.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 5.22%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

