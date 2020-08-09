Analysts Offer Predictions for Gaia Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gaia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GAIA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. Gaia has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in Gaia by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gaia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

