Analysts Issue Forecasts for 8×8, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) – Analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for 8X8 in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EGHT. B. Riley cut their price target on 8X8 from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on 8X8 from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 63.36% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.74 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 1,690.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 786.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma sold 2,852 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $46,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $180,972.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 2,239 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $35,756.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,172.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $165,889. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

