American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American International Group has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 10,219.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at $224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 103.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 180,419 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 34.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 167,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 43,133 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

