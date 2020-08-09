American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Credit Suisse Group

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.89.

NYSE AXL opened at $6.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $790.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.65.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.34. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 858,599 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 69,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

