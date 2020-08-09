American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -18.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 4,330.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

