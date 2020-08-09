Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 108.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,217 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.7% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $181,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,225.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,955.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,352.94. The stock has a market cap of $1,605.37 billion, a PE ratio of 123.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. BofA Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rowe boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,249.02.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

