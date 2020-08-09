Allstate Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:ALL)

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Allstate in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

Shares of ALL opened at $94.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.99. Allstate has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 10.28%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Allstate by 60.0% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 250.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 15,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,693,675.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

