Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Shares of ATSG opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,264.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $81,270.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2,839.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

