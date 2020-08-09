Air France KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €3.20 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.60) target price on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.70 ($7.53) price target on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.58 ($2.90) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.36) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. HSBC set a €4.00 ($4.49) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.15 ($3.54) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air France KLM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.09 ($5.72).

Shares of AF opened at €3.79 ($4.26) on Monday. Air France KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($16.46). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.61.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

