Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 114.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AERI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AERI opened at $12.10 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $554.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.04). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.74% and a negative net margin of 252.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after purchasing an additional 44,751 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 249,703 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 505,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 85,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 740,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 78,385 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.